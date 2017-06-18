Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision that left seven dead

Japanese authorities said today they have obtained a data recording device from a container ship to help determine why it collided with a US destroyer, killing seven American sailors.

Japanese transport safety officials said they obtained the voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane's "black box," from the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, which is currently docked in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Investigators are examining the ship's movements, including its location, direction, speed and other data to determine the cause of its collision with the USS Fitzgerald on Sunday off Izu Peninsula, west of Tokyo.

"By analysing the data, we should be able to determine the circumstances of how it crashed," Transport Safety Board spokesman Katsunori Takahashi said.

The safety board is focusing on the cause of the collision and the lessons to be learned, while Japan's coast guard is investigating possible professional negligence in the accident.

US Navy and Coast Guard officials are investigating the destroyer at its home port, Yokosuka naval base.

Japanese coast guard official Takeshi Aikawa said the first distress call came from the container ship at 2:25 a.m (local time)., and it identified the other party as "a US warship."

The coast guard immediately contacted the destroyer to ask about its damage.

"They requested our help in the rescue operations," he said. Within two hours, a Japanese coast guard patrol ship was at the scene.

The Japanese coast guard has revised its estimate of the collision time from an initial 2:20 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. (local time) after interviewing the Crystal's crewmembers and examining the ship's location.

It is not known why the two vessels did not immediately contact the coast guard, Japanese officials say.

There is speculation that the Fitzgerald might have been temporarily unable to communicate because of damage from the collision, or because its crew was working frantically to keep the ship from sinking.