 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision that left seven dead

share

Source:

Associated Press

Japanese authorities said today they have obtained a data recording device from a container ship to help determine why it collided with a US destroyer, killing seven American sailors.

Several bodies have been found within the USS Fitzgerald that collided with a container ship in the busy sea off Japan.
Source: Associated Press

Japanese transport safety officials said they obtained the voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane's "black box," from the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, which is currently docked in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Investigators are examining the ship's movements, including its location, direction, speed and other data to determine the cause of its collision with the USS Fitzgerald on Sunday off Izu Peninsula, west of Tokyo.

"By analysing the data, we should be able to determine the circumstances of how it crashed," Transport Safety Board spokesman Katsunori Takahashi said.

The safety board is focusing on the cause of the collision and the lessons to be learned, while Japan's coast guard is investigating possible professional negligence in the accident.

US Navy and Coast Guard officials are investigating the destroyer at its home port, Yokosuka naval base.

Japanese coast guard official Takeshi Aikawa said the first distress call came from the container ship at 2:25 a.m (local time)., and it identified the other party as "a US warship."

The coast guard immediately contacted the destroyer to ask about its damage.

"They requested our help in the rescue operations," he said. Within two hours, a Japanese coast guard patrol ship was at the scene.

The Japanese coast guard has revised its estimate of the collision time from an initial 2:20 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. (local time) after interviewing the Crystal's crewmembers and examining the ship's location.

It is not known why the two vessels did not immediately contact the coast guard, Japanese officials say.

There is speculation that the Fitzgerald might have been temporarily unable to communicate because of damage from the collision, or because its crew was working frantically to keep the ship from sinking.

Japanese officials say every ship is equipped with a backup communication system for emergencies.

Related

North America

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Johnny Depp in hot water over Trump assassination joke

00:52
2
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

3
Fire generic

One trapped following Auckland car crash

02:00
4

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

03:54
5
Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ