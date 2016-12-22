Investigators hunting for Tunisian over Berlin truck attack

Investigators are hunting for a Tunisian man whose documents were found in the truck that ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

Police officers guard the Christmas Market in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany. Source: Associated Press

The man's identification documents were found in the cab of the truck, although he reportedly used various aliases.

Police have released a Pakistani man who they initially thought was the suspect after he matched a witness’s description but there is not enough evidence to link him to the attack.

Extreamist group, Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on the market in the centre of the capital.

"We don't know for sure whether it was one or several perpetrators," said German lawyer Peter Frank.

Singers hold posters "I am a Berliner", "you will not divide us" and "Berlin holds together" during a concert of a refugee choir and the choir of the memorial church in Berlin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller it was "good to see that Berliners aren't being intimidated."