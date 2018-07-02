 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Investigators believe drones over French prison may be linked to gangster's escape

share

Source:

Associated Press

France's justice minister says investigators believe that drones seen months ago buzzing above a Paris prison may be linked to the brazen escape of a notorious French criminal.

A massive manhunt is underway for Redoine Faid.
Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said authorities are urgently looking for gaps in the security system that would have allowed heavily armed men to land a helicopter in the prison yard and fly away with Redoine Faid, whose brother was visiting him.

The helicopter was found torched in a field. French media reported that the three men took the pilot hostage and later freed him. Faid's brother has been detained.

A wanted notice says Faid is believed to have made his escape in a utility company truck.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 2,900 officers are searching for Faid.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in northern Thailand where the boys and their coach have been missing more than a week. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

06:53
2
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Seriously get a life' - Council tells Dunedin family to remove backyard tree house they say breaches Building Code

00:47
3
He said due to the circumstances he “understood” what UK’s Nigel Farage meant when he called him New Zealand’s “own version of Trump".

Watch: Winston Peters responds to being called New Zealand's version of Donald Trump

4

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

00:22
5
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in northern Thailand where the boys and their coach have been missing more than a week. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

00:55
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.

Scott Donaldson.

Livestream: Kiwi kayaker arrives in New Plymouth after completing first solo trans-Tasman journey

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 