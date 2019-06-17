TODAY |

Investigation underway after off-duty cop, holding his child, shot man dead inside California Costco store

Associated Press
The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation into an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man authorities say attacked him inside a Southern California Costco Wholesale warehouse store.

Authorities remained tight-lipped today, not responding to requests for comment about what provoked the Saturday night confrontation and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the shooting in Corona, which is about 64 kilometres east of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff said today it is Chief Michel Moore's decision whether to put the officer on leave, but it remained unclear if that happened. The officer's identity has not been released.

The officer opened fire after Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside, "assaulted" him "without provocation" as the officer held his young child, Corona police said yesterday.

Bullets struck French and two of his family members, according to police. The officer was the only person who fired shots in the store, police said.

The Corona police department investigate a shooting inside a Costco in Corona, California. Source: Associated Press

The officer was treated and released at a nearby hospital. The officer's child was not injured, the department said.

The department's policies allow off-duty officers to carry concealed weapons as long as they are authorised for on-duty use, according to the LAPD manual.

The LAPD will continue its internal probe as Corona police and the Riverside County district attorney's office conduct a separate investigation into the shooting. The LAPD said today it had no further information. Corona police and the district attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

A relative of French's reached on Facebook declined to comment today and asked for privacy.

Joseph Giacalone, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired New York City Police Department sergeant, said it's justifiable to use deadly force even in a crowded store if the attacker has a weapon.

"If the guy pulled out a pocketknife and approaches him, game over," Giacalone said today.

Police have not said if French had any weapons or if the officer identified himself as police before firing.

Giacalone said video footage from Costco's cameras and shoppers' cellphones will be critical to the dual investigations.

Scattered shopping carts and a flipped over beach chair lays on the ground following a shooting inside a Costco in Corona, California. Source: Associated Press

While it's not unusual for police to delay releasing information such as an officer's name in a shooting for safety reasons, Giacalone said it's important to get details out as quickly as possible.

"People start filling in the timelines for you" in the meantime, he said.

The shooting prompted a stampede of frightened shoppers, some who fled the store as others sought cover inside.

Witnesses reported seeing an argument between two people near a freezer section when shots rang out at least six times. The Costco reopened later Sunday.

Heavily armed police officers exit the Costco following a shooting inside the wholesale warehouse in Corona, California. Source: Associated Press
