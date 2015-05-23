Investigation launched after US woman declared dead opens eyes at funeral home

An investigation has been launched after a woman who had been declared dead opened her eyes as she was about to be embalmed at a funeral home in the US.

A body in a morgue (File)

It comes after paramedics were called to the home of an unresponsive 20-year-old woman in Detroit yesterday, where they performed CPR, according to the Guardian.

Paramedics performed CPR for 30 minutes, during which they consulted a doctor who "pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided," according to the Southfield fire department.

The woman, who has since been identified as Timesha Beauchamp, was discovered to be alive more than one hour later.

"They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open," Geoffrey Fieger, a lawyer hired by Ms Beauchamp's family, said.

"The funeral home unzipping the body bag, literally that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open."

An emergency medical crew was notified after the funeral home confirmed Ms Beauchamp was alive.

"My heart is so heavy. Someone pronounced my child dead, and she’s not even dead," Ms Beauchamp's mother, Erica Lattimore, told WDIV-TV.



Ms Beauchamp is currently in a critical condition, a spokesman for the Detroit Medical Centre said.