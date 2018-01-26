'Invasion Day' protests in strong force across Australia

Aboriginal people are sick of having to justify their existence is the message across Australia today as thousands take to the street to protest what was formally called Australia Day.

Now more commonly referred to as 'Invasion Day' the meaning has changed over time to reflect the acknowledgment of the invasion of the British colonisers arriving in Australia and the loss indigenous culture.

'Invasion Day' has long been a much discussed issue throughout Australia and today protesters have shown up across the nation in the thousands.

This comes after calls to change the date so as to not reflect the hurt caused by the first fleet arriving.

Seas of red, black and yellow were seen in all states along with strong police presence and well known sports people.