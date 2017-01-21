Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange

Source:1NEWS, USABC
The day of President Donald Trump's inauguration wouldn't be complete without the internet capturing a moment and turning it into a bevy of memes, and today was no different.
Amongst the festivities, people chose to pick apart the moment First Lady Melania Trump gifted former First Lady Michelle Obama with an item from Tiffany & Co.
The awkwardness cannot be escaped for both the people involved and people watching at home, as Twitter quickly picked up.
"Melania brought Michelle a Tiffany's box, and no one knew what to do with it," one Twitter user wrote, while another said "Melania giving Michelle Her Speech Back".
