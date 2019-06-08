International Space Station crew searching for source of cabin air leak

Crew members on the International Space Station are searching for the source of an air leak in a cabin.

The International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. Source: Associated Press

Three crew members - NASA's Chris Cassidy and Russia's Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin - on the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment, according to Reuters.

"In September 2019, NASA and its international partners first saw indications of a slight increase above the standard cabin air leak rate," NASA said in a statement to Reuters.

The crew members will close the station's hatches this weekend to monitor air pressure and find the source of the leak.