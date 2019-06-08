TODAY |

International Space Station crew searching for source of cabin air leak

Source:  1 NEWS

Crew members on the International Space Station are searching for the source of an air leak in a cabin.

The International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. Source: Associated Press

Three crew members - NASA's Chris Cassidy and Russia's Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin - on the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment, according to Reuters.

"In September 2019, NASA and its international partners first saw indications of a slight increase above the standard cabin air leak rate," NASA said in a statement to Reuters.

The crew members will close the station's hatches this weekend to monitor air pressure and find the source of the leak.

There is no immediate danger to the crew or space station.

