International fallout begins after massive global tax leak

1News can reveal more details of how the world's wealthy, elite power players move money and assets around the world without being detected.

The revelations expose where princesses, politicians, popstars and the powerful are secretly splashing their cash, and minimising their tax bills. Source: 1 NEWS

The explosive Pandora Papers are 11.9 million tax records, the world's biggest data leak.

It involves 35 country leaders and 133 billionaires, as well as hundreds of politicians and high-level public officials.

Celebrities, sports stars, pop stars and international criminals all feature on the list of this secret global offshore economy.

1News is the only New Zealand broadcaster to join 150 media organisations across the world in the months-long investigation.

Reporter Katie Bradford looks at the international fallout, in the video above.

