International Committee of the Red Cross reveal 21 staff paid for sexual services

Associated Press

The International Committee of the Red Cross has joined the list of prominent charities that have uncovered sexual misconduct among its staff.

International Red Cross

ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord says 21 staff members have resigned or been fired since 2015 after violating policy by paying for sexual services. Two others did not have their contracts renewed because of suspected sexual misconduct.

He says, "I am deeply saddened to report these numbers," calling it a betrayal.

Daccord said because of the decentralised nature of the sprawling aid agency, which has more than 17,000 employees worldwide, it is possible that other incidents were not reported or properly handled.

Plan International UK has also disclosed wrongdoing. The charity group says it has confirmed six cases of sexual abuse of children by staff, volunteers or partner organiaations.

