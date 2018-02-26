 

Intense blaze rages in Leceister, England after explosion

Police have declared a "major incident".
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

During the interview Mark Wooley said: "It's interesting how many people have been counting back to the conception".

Watch: 'Really?'- Jacinda Ardern left perplexed by Aussie 60 Minutes reporter's personal questions about baby's conception

Watch: Building in Leicester, England engulfed in flames as 'major incident' declared after explosion

New Zealander Clinton Thinn.

Hung jury in murder trial of MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother in the US

Charles Wooley also said he has never met a prime minister "so attractive".


MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Watch: National Party's leadership candidates tell Kiwis why they should get the top job ahead of tomorrow's vote

MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins pitched their credientials on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

'Sense of love' - Christchurch woman who visits Kiwis locked up on Australia's Christmas Island aims to show 'someone cares' during visits

Filipa Payne, a mother of five, fundraises money to visit New Zealanders held in the Australian detention centre.

Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.


 
