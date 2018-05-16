 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Insurance headaches add to the nightmare for Hawaii volcano victims

share

Source:

Associated Press

Patricia Deter moved from Oregon to Hawaii to be closer to her two daughters, but the Kilauea volcano burned down her home only a month after she bought it.

Volcanologists now say the bursts are the biggest blasts at Kileaua in about a century.
Source: US ABC

Now Deter and others who have recently lost homes to the lava-spewing mountain are on an urgent quest for answers about insurance, desperate to learn whether their coverage will offer any help after molten rock wiped out most of what they owned.

The eruption has destroyed about two dozen homes in the Leilani Estates subdivision on the Big Island.

Authorities on Tuesday local time reported a new fissure opened in the adjoining Lanipuna Gardens subdivision, bringing the number of cracks in the ground spitting out lava and toxic gas to nearly 20 since the eruption began May 3. 

Another fissure that opened up last weekend was sending molten rock crawling toward the ocean at about 18 metres per hour. 

An ash plume from within Kilauea volcano's summit crater rose as high as 3,658 metres above sea level, prompting geologists to issue a "red" warning for pilots and air traffic controllers as the ash could disrupt flights.

Few insurance companies will issue policies for homes in Leilani Estates because it is in an area deemed by the US Geological Survey to have a high risk of lava.

But homeowners are not without options. One possibility is the Hawaii Property Insurance Association, a nonprofit collection of insurance companies created by state lawmakers in 1991 to provide basic property insurance for people who are unable to buy coverage in the private market.

The horror of seeing houses turned to ash has motivated some people who had no insurance to scramble to purchase a policy. The association announced last week that it would issue policies to uninsured homeowners in the affected area - but they will have to wait six months.

Some homeowners believe fire coverage will suffice for homes burned by fire from the lava. And a list of frequently asked questions from the Hawaii Insurance Division supports that idea, saying that lava damage may be covered "as a fire peril".

If lava came down the hill, and they have lava exclusion and trees catch fire, which burn the house, that's not covered"
Judy Moa, insurance broker

However, there are exceptions. If policies specifically exclude lava damage, the fire coverage will not apply, said Judy Moa, an insurance broker who specialises in catastrophic coverage for Hawaii.

"The cause of damage is lava at the end of the day," she said. "If lava came down the hill, and they have lava exclusion and trees catch fire, which burn the house, that's not covered."

Deter's daughters live in the same area as their 88-year-old mother. They know the eruption risks, so they made sure their mother's home was covered by a policy that included lava.

The family's Hawaii-based insurance agent assured daughter Vickie Pruitt that her mother's house was fully covered for lava.

But a phone call from an adjuster on the US mainland told them it looked like the damage was from an earthquake - not the lava - and that the home would not be covered.

"I'm like, 'What?'" Pruitt said. "I'm laughing hysterically. But it's not funny. It's tragic."

They were waiting for a follow-up call they hoped would provide more clarity.

Related

North America

02:00
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:58
1
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

3
Qantas Boeing 737-800

Qantas jet diverted to Invercargill, passengers stranded on board as airport doesn't have customs officers - 'The passengers have drunk the bar dry'


02:05
4
First Union says it's received thousands of complaints from disgruntled current and former staff.

Other industries raise concerns after retail workers claim they are working unpaid overtime

00:15
5
The clip picked up steam after a debate erupted on Reddit this week.

Do you hear Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the audio clip which is tearing the internet apart!

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 