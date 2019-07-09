Instagram launches anti-bullying features to tackle offensive comments

Instagram is harnessing AI in an anti-bullying measure that will flag potentially offensive comments, asking users to think twice before posting.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced the launch today and said in a statement early tests of the feature encouraged “some people” to reflect and then say something less hurtful.

The AI alerts a user to comments similar to those that have been reported before.

“We will make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe,” Mr Mosseri said in a Time article.

“We want to lead the industry in this fight.”

Instagram's new Restrict feature gives users more power over the comments visible on their posts without notifying the restricted person. Source: Supplied

He also announced a new product called Restrict.

“We’ve heard from young people in our community that they’re reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully because it could escalate the situation,” he said in the statement.