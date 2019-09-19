TODAY |

Instagram and Facebook announce stricter rules on diet and cosmetic surgery posts

Social media giants, Instagram and Facebook are about to moderate posts on weight loss products and cosmetic surgery.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over the impact that promoting diet products can have on the younger generation, the BBC reports.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media," said Emma Collins, Instagram's public policy manager.

She said social media policy experts had been consulted during the decision-making process.

It means content promoting unrealistic “get thin quick” promotions will be removed and young people will be restricted from being able to see posts relating to cosmetic surgery and dieting.

The changes will also roll out on Facebook, which owns Instagram.

A ban on celebrity-endorsed social media ads promoting weight loss products was called for by the medical director of England's National Health Service, Stephen Powis earlier this year.

He said the products were having a detrimental effect on the physical and mental health of young people.

Instagram app on mobile phone (file picture). Source: istock.com
