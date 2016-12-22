Inspirational black singer who spurred KKK members to ditch the group, set to release book

A black man has single-handedly caused over 200 members to leave the Ku Klux Klan, the infamous US based white supremacist group.

Since the 1980s, the author and blues singer travelled across the US with the aim of befriending their members.

He's documented his friendships in his book, Klan-destine Relationships: A Black Man's Odyssey in the Ku Klux Klan, which is set to be re-released with an updated version next year.

He confronts the ideology of KKK members, asking them, "How can you hate me when you don't even know me?"

Music has been a powerful tool in bridging a lot of the racial divides he encountered, the Daily Mail reported.

"I simply gave them the chance to get to know me and treat them the way I want to be treated.