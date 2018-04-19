 

Inspections find more flaws in fan blades linked to fatal Southwest Airlines accident

Associated Press
World

Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw blamed for a fatal accident have been found at other airlines, and the engine maker is considering recommending more frequent inspections.

Southwest's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, says he knows of "maybe four or five" reports of cracked fan blades at other carriers.

The engines are made by a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran, which didn't immediately return messages for comment Friday.

Van de Ven said Thursday that GE is considering recommending airlines inspect and lubricate fan blades every 1,600 to 1,800 flights instead of every 3,000 flights.

He says Southwest is doing that.

In April a passenger died after a blade sheared off and a broken piece of the engine struck the Southwest plane.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)
Investigators inspect the engine that blew on the Southwest Airlines plane. Source: Associated Press
9 Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Associated Press
World

Albanian police say they have arrested nine Albanian suspects for allegedly being part of an organised crime ring that issued fake identity documents to help people enter Britain and the United States illegally.

A statement Friday said authorities arrested nine persons, while one was declared at large.

Police also seized equipment and a workshop producing fake Italian and Greek documents, and allege that the suspects facilitated marriage for some individuals with Bulgarian citizens, who are EU members.

Police say documents were sold at around $13,000-$20,000, although trafficking costs via Italy, Malta, Kosovo, or Croatia in order to avoid official scrutiny, were extra.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but require visas to go to Britain and the U.S.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
World
Asia

The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed today by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117.

Miyako's family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

Chiyo Miyako
Chiyo Miyako. Source: Gerontology.wikia.com
