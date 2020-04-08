TODAY |

Inside London's University College ICU, staff grapple with effects of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

It’s inside hospitals on the frontline of the pandemic that some battles against coronavirus are won and others are lost. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The BBC’s Fergus Walsh also meets tireless healthcare workers battling to save lives. Source: BBC

Almost all patients at London’s University College Hospital Intensive Care Unit are critically ill with Covid-19. 

For medical staff on the ground working against the effects of coronavirus, they warn that without the public complying with restrictions Covid-19's wrath could become far worse. 

"It’s so serious and I just wish people would listen to what the government and we are saying," one doctor told the BBC.

They say the longer the pandemic continues, the more at risk medical staff will be. 

“If people don’t stay at home and sneak out, this is going to continue to happen. Our staff is going to be exposed for longer, we are not going to have the equipment to do the best that we can for everybody who needs it," explained another. 

For the full story, watch the video above. 


World
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Poll: 88% of Kiwis trust Government's coronavirus response, vastly higher than other nations
2
Kiwi mother and daughter stuck in Iran plead for help from NZ Government - 'unable to afford warmth, food'
3
'Completely unacceptable' - People claiming Covid-19 symptoms are spitting at police, hospital staff
4
Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner
5
Why New Zealand's Covid-19 death rate remains low compared to other countries
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police searching for teen who spat in face of officer after claiming he had coronavirus
08:47

New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style
01:43

Kiwi mother and daughter stuck in Iran plead for help from NZ Government - 'unable to afford warmth, food'
01:46

Dan Carter, Aaron Smith join the party in latest sporting home videos