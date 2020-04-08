Inside London's University College ICU, staff grapple with effects of Covid-19

It’s inside hospitals on the frontline of the pandemic that some battles against coronavirus are won and others are lost.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Almost all patients at London’s University College Hospital Intensive Care Unit are critically ill with Covid-19.

For medical staff on the ground working against the effects of coronavirus, they warn that without the public complying with restrictions Covid-19's wrath could become far worse.

"It’s so serious and I just wish people would listen to what the government and we are saying," one doctor told the BBC.

They say the longer the pandemic continues, the more at risk medical staff will be.

“If people don’t stay at home and sneak out, this is going to continue to happen. Our staff is going to be exposed for longer, we are not going to have the equipment to do the best that we can for everybody who needs it," explained another.

For the full story, watch the video above.