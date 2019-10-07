TODAY |

Insecticide believed to have killed 200 native Australian birds

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Animals
Conservation

An insecticide is believed to have killed almost 200 native birds in Australia's northeast Victoria.

Dead wedge-tailed eagles found near Violet Town in August, led the state's environment department to find more, along with hawks and falcons, on a nearby property.

They have since found up to 200 dead native birds in the area, including 25 wedge-tailed eagles.

Tests of six eagles have detected an insecticide used to control mites.

The same agricultural chemical has been found in the carcasses of animals suspected of being used as bait, with the department believing it may have caused all of the bird deaths.

But they aren't sure whether the poisoning was an accident.

"It remains unclear if these birds were deliberately poisoned, however given the large number of birds found nearby, it's a possibility," environment department compliance manager Andrew Dean said.

Raids have also taken place in recent weeks at properties in Shepparton East and Goomalibee.

"All evidence collected will be forensically analysed, including the carcasses and chemicals seized, which may take some time."

Native birds are protected under the Wildlife Act and deliberately killing them can result in a fine of up to $39,652 or up to two years in prison.

Wedge tailed Eagle. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Australia
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
2
'An extraordinary tragedy' - Jacinda Ardern speaks out on Otago Uni student's death
3
Central Auckland business owners plead with government for hardship fund as CRL construction drives customers away
4
Principal says student who died at Dunedin party 'touched many lives' during her time at Wellington school
5
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Gisborne region
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Dallas police investigate death of key witness in ex-cop's trial

Four people dead after Kansas City bar shooting

Second Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general, backs earlier Ukraine claims

Anger grows at civilian deaths by US, Afghan forces