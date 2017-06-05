TODAY |

Inquest slams lack of protection in London Bridge attack

Associated Press
England's chief coroner has criticised the lack of barriers to protect pedestrians on London Bridge at the end of a lengthy inquest into the killing of eight people during an extremist attack two years ago.

A New Zealand man was also caught up in the terror attack in London, receiving multiple stab wounds to his face, neck and stomach.

Oliver Dowling, 32 underwent a four hour surgery following the ordeal after three men went on a rampage at bars and restaurants in the Borough Market after a van they had used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge crashed.

His girlfriend Marie Bondeville, was also hospitalised after sustaining severe injuries in the attack.

New Zealand's only known victim, Oliver Dowling, is reportedly stable following surgery for stab wounds.

Coroner Mark Lucraft said yesterday that the eight people were "unlawfully killed" during the van and knife attacks on June 3, 2017 that also left 48 people badly injured.

The incident started when two pedestrians were killed on London Bridge before the extremists' crashed their hired van into railings.

Three men emerged with knives and attacked people on the bridge and nearby Borough Market.

The three assailants were shot dead by police.

No protective barriers had been put in place along the bridge despite a similar attack on Westminster Bridge three months earlier.

The families of some of the victims criticised police and security services for failing to take action to prevent the attack or lessen its impact, particularly because one of the extremists had been watched by authorities, who were aware of his radical beliefs.

Philippe Pigeard, father of victim Alexandre Pigeard, said outside the court that there had been "a lot of missed opportunities" to stop the assault.

"I think this attack could have been prevented," he said, citing the lack of protection along the bridge as one factor.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left seven dead and dozens injured.
