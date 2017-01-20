 

World


Inmates throw rocks, police fire on prisoners amid massacres in Brazilian prisons

Source:

Associated Press

Inmates threw rocks at each other and set up barriers inside a Brazilian penitentiary where 26 prisoners were recently killed in confrontations.

Tensions are rising amid a wave of prison massacres that have rocked Latin America's largest nation.

New clashes erupt at Brazilian prison following a week of violence.
Live images on Globo TV showed hundreds of prisoners in the yard of Alcacuz Penitentiary outside the northeast city of Natal.

Inmates appeared to be separating themselves into two groups with makeshift barriers of pieces of wood, mattresses and other material. Injured prisoners were seen being carried off. No prison guards could be seen on the ground.

"We need help immediately," Robinson Faria, the Governor of the state of Rio Grande do Norte, told CBN radio.

Faria said he had asked President Michel Temer to immediately dispatch troops from the Armed Forces.

Beyond the prison, Faria said he wanted the troops to help patrol the streets of Natal, where several buses were burned.

Authorities said they were investigating whether the burning was connected to turmoil in the prison.

Up until now, police were only guarding the outside of the prison to keep inmates from escaping and shooting tear gas to break up fighting.

Authorities have reported that several inmates had been injured, but do not yet know if any have died.

Confrontations between two gangs in the prison erupted over the weekend, resulting in the 26 deaths.

Many of the dead were dismembered.

Authorities said members of the Sao Paulo-based First Command, Brazil's largest criminal gang, known by the Portuguese acronym PCC, fought with local gang Crime Syndicate of Rio Grande do Norte.


At least 60 inmates died in the riot in the northern state of Amazonas.

At least 60 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

