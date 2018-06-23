 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Inmate charged with capital murder after overpowering US prison officers while he was moved from courthouse to jail

share

Source:

Associated Press

A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two Kansas sheriff's deputies who were overpowered by him while they were trying to move him between a courthouse and jail.

This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injuries suffered when an inmate who was being transported in Kansas City overpowered the two officers and shot them on Friday, June 15, 2018. The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office on Friday, June 22, 2018 announced charges have been filed against Antoine Fielder in the deaths of deputies. (Kansas City Kansas police department via AP)

This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injuries suffered when an inmate who was being transported in Kansas City overpowered the two officers and shot them on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced that his office charged Antoine Fielder with two counts of capital murder in the deputies' deaths. In Kansas, the intentional, premeditated killing of a single law enforcement officer is eligible for the death penalty.

"We will do our best to bring justice," Dupree said during a news conference.

Wyandotte County deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King were killed June 15 when, according to police, they were apparently overpowered by Fielder in a gated area behind the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, possibly with one of their own guns. He was being transported between the jail and courthouse for a hearing in another case.

"He then overpowered one of the deputies and caused the incident that ultimately caused us to charge these crimes," Dupree said.

Dupree also charged Fielder with one count of aggravated robbery over the June 15 incident. The charge says only that Fielder took property from Rohrer "by force or threat," without mentioning a gun.

Rohrer, 35, died shortly after the shooting and King, 44, died the next day at a hospital. A joint funeral service was Thursday.

Fielder was shot but survived. Dupree said his office has no reason to believe that Fielder had any help.

Fielder has an extensive criminal history.

Fielder was tried twice for the June 2015 killing of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus, a single mother of a 1-year-old son whose body was found in a parked car in Kansas City, Kansas. But the murder charge was dropped in September after a second trial ended in a hung jury.

Authorities allege that Fielder then fatally shot 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon in December in Kansas City, Missouri, and wounded her friend. Ballistics testing on a gun stolen during a carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier in December tied him to Harmon's slaying.

At the time that the deputies were shot, Fielder already was facing a first-degree murder charge in Jackson County, Missouri, in Harmon's death as well as multiple charges in Wyandotte County in the carjacking.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Fielder.

He could face charges for additional crimes.

According to court records filed in Harmon's killing, Fielder bragged to a woman whom he allegedly held at gunpoint that he had killed four people. The court records don't provide details about those alleged crimes, but Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said the claims are "under investigation."

Dupree has said that prosecutors did "everything we could to prove to a jury that he was guilty" of killing Ewonus. The charges against Fielder in Ewonus' killing were dropped in such a way that they could be refiled if new evidence arises.

Ewonus' father, Kent Ewonus, told WDAF-TV in an interview that he "knew without any doubt" when Fielder was freed that he would kill again.
"I think I am disgusted with a system that would allow such an evil individual to be out on the streets," he said.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

2
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

00:28
3
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

4
This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

Distracted driver in auto Uber car kills cyclist


00:15
5
Fa won the WBO Oriental belt with a unanimous decision in Auckland.

Watch: Kiwi boxer Junior Fa earns hard fought victory over Mexico's Luis Pascual

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from the King of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 