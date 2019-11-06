TODAY |

Injured koalas rescued from bushfire burning along NSW coast

The first injured koalas have been rescued from a bushfire burning along the New South Wales coast.

Seven are being treated at Port Macquarie's Koala Hospital, where they have been given oxygen and fluids.

Most of the animals have blackened paws and burnt fur after almost 3000 hectares of their habitat went up in flames.

"We'll keep them here. We'll keep feeding them - we call it room service - every day, fresh leaves," Port Macquarie Koala Hospital's Sue Ashton said.

It's feared up to 350 koalas could be dead, and it will be months before the injured ones will be able to return to their natural habitat.

Workers at the Koala Hospital say the animals are expected to make a full recovery.

Most of the seven animals were left with blackened paws and burnt fur following the incident. Source: Breakfast
