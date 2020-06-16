TODAY |

Initially believed a suicide, US authorities further investigate death of black man found hanged

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After Robert Fuller was found dead it was suspected to be a suicide. Now, people aren’t so sure. Source: Associated Press

A passerby reported seeing Robert Fuller's body last week.

Emergency personnel responded and found that he appeared to have died by suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.

Fuller's death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of George Floyd.

In a surprising turn, the case brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 72 kilometers east of Palmdale.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:12
Fair Go: Couple whose Auckland wedding didn't go ahead in lockdown heading to court to get refund from venue
2
As European countries reopen, new Covid-19 outbreak in China a reminder to stay vigilant
3
Fair Go: New Plymouth couple sell home in disgust after neighbour ruins their sea views with a fence
4
Petition calls for UK to declare war on New Zealand to help win Covid-19 battle
5
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake causes strong shaking in Bay of Plenty
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police officer who slapped teenager during youth programme keeps job
00:53

As European countries reopen, new Covid-19 outbreak in China a reminder to stay vigilant
00:27

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs promoted by Trump to treat Covid-19
00:28

US Open organisers intend to forge ahead with competition, minus spectators