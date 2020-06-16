Initially believed a suicide, US authorities further investigate death of black man found hanged

Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.
A passerby reported seeing Robert Fuller's body last week.
Emergency personnel responded and found that he appeared to have died by suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.
Fuller's death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of George Floyd.
In a surprising turn, the case brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 72 kilometers east of Palmdale.