Infrared video reportedly shows Saudi fighter jet hit by missile

The media arm of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, Ansar Allah, has released footage purporting to show the downing of a Saudi F-15 plane by a Houthi-fired missile.

The video released Monday shows infrared shots of airplane appearing to drop fuel stores, before being hit by a projectile.

Saudi Arabia had attributed the downed jet on January 7 to a “technical failure.”

Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Force said two of its pilots whose fighter jet crashed during an operation in Yemen on Sunday had been rescued.

The Yemeni rebel-run al-Masirah television said that a British-made Tornado fighter jet was hit while flying in Yemeni airspace over the northern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia.

In the video released by the Houthi military arm, the plane is said to be an F-15.

The Houthis said they used a high-tech FLIR thermal imaging camera to track the aircraft.

The Shiite rebels said the jet crashed on Saudi soil.

Multiple Saudi and Emirati fighter jets have crashed over Yemen, killing the pilots on board, in the nearly three years since the kingdom launched a war against the rebels.

The fighting has killed at least 10,000 Yemeni civilians and driven millions to the brink of famine.