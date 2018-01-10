 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Infrared video reportedly shows Saudi fighter jet hit by missile

share

Source:

Associated Press

The media arm of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, Ansar Allah, has released footage purporting to show the downing of a Saudi F-15 plane by a Houthi-fired missile.

Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels say the missile was fired by them, but Saudi Arabia says the crash was caused by a “technical failure”.
Source: Associated Press

The video released Monday shows infrared shots of airplane appearing to drop fuel stores, before being hit by a projectile.

Saudi Arabia had attributed the downed jet on January 7 to a “technical failure.”

Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Force said two of its pilots whose fighter jet crashed during an operation in Yemen on Sunday had been rescued.

The Yemeni rebel-run al-Masirah television said that a British-made Tornado fighter jet was hit while flying in Yemeni airspace over the northern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia.

In the video released by the Houthi military arm, the plane is said to be an F-15.

The Houthis said they used a high-tech FLIR thermal imaging camera to track the aircraft.

The Shiite rebels said the jet crashed on Saudi soil.

Multiple Saudi and Emirati fighter jets have crashed over Yemen, killing the pilots on board, in the nearly three years since the kingdom launched a war against the rebels.

The fighting has killed at least 10,000 Yemeni civilians and driven millions to the brink of famine.

Despite the coalition's devastating airstrikes, the rebels continue to control the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

05:46
2
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:37
3

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

4
The Bay of Islands is on the front line and this summer thousands of boats will be inspected.

Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

5
The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

00:26
The vehicle caused extensive damage to several properties on Fairy Springs Road.

Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

Residents were woken by smashing sounds about 2am - and the occupants of the car fled.

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 