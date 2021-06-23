TODAY |

Infected traveller likely linked to cluster at Sydney outbreak's epicentre

Source:  1 NEWS

The infected traveller who visited Wellington over the weekend is believed to be linked to the cluster at the heart of Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak. 

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there is a “strong epidemiological link” back to the Bondi Junction cluster. Source: 1 NEWS

In the past 24 hours alone, there have been 16 new cases of community transmission in Sydney, most of which are linked to the Bondi cluster. 

It’s now believed the person who travelled to Wellington became infected after crossing paths with a known case while working in a “healthcare setting”. 

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there’s a “very strong epidemiological link” between the infected traveller and the eastern suburbs outbreak. 

Bondi Beach, Sydney (file picture). Source: istock.com

“We fully expect genome sequencing results, which are due back later today, to confirm that this new case … is indeed part of the known outbreak.” 

As Covid-19 cases rise in New South Wales, the state's tightening restrictions by banning non-essential travel outside of Sydney and making masks mandatory everywhere. 

