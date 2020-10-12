Infamous bikie executed at his Queensland home

Notorious "ballroom blitz" brawl bikie Shane Bowden has been "executed" at his Gold Coast home during the second assassination attempt on him this year.

Shane Bowden. Source: Facebook

The 48-year-old was gunned down at his Pimpama home early today after surviving a failed attempt to kill him in Melbourne three months ago.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith says the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang member was shot dead as he returned from the gym about 12.10am.



"He's driven into his garage and that's when he was attacked," he told reporters.



"He hasn't even got out of his vehicle and he's been shot multiple times.



"It clearly seems he's been ambushed. He's been executed."



Det Supt Smith said up to a dozen shots were fired with detectives looking for up to five people.



"The number of shots is quite surprising, it's significant," he said. "He hasn't had time to open the door, he's been shot through the window."

Det Supt Smith said it's likely the assailants laid in wait around the corner from Bowden's home.



Two cars were later found burned-out near Pimpama, with one located about six minutes' drive away.



Det Supt Smith said the motive for the Bowden's killing remains "unclear".



"The deceased had an interesting background and history, so the motive around that could be a number of things," he said.



"He is in an outlaw motorcycle gang and that lifestyle comes with its own risks and this is probably a consequence of that.



"It's not something you expect to happen in your home, but ... you live by the sword, you die by the sword."



Det Supt Smith said the homicide was unlikely to be "gang on gang" and was suspected to be a result of Bowden's personal history and recent behaviour.



Bowden was once part of the Finks "terror team" and jailed over the Gold Coast's "ballroom blitz" brawl in which three people were shot and two stabbed in 2006.



The former Mongol outlaw biker was fined $750 earlier this month for causing a COVID-19 scare when he breached health restrictions by travelling from Victoria to Queensland.



Bowden flew from Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne on August 31 but provided false information on his border declaration.



He'd returned to Queensland to recover from infected gunshot wounds after being targeted in a drive-by shooting on July 1.

