Indonesian man who claimed to be 146-years-old dies

An Indonesian man who claimed to be the oldest living human has died in his village in Central Java at the age of 146-years-old, if his papers are accurate.

Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto (grandpa Ghoto), was born in December 1870 according to his papers, but Indonesia only started recording births in 1900, BBC reports.

There have been mistakes made before, but officials confirmed his papers were valid based in documents he provided and interviews conducted with him.

His grandson Suyanton said his grandfather was buried yesterday in a local cemetery.

He outlived four wives, 10 siblings and all of his children, despite being a heavy smoker.

Last year in an interview with the BBC, Mbah Ghoto said he had "a long life because I have people that love me looking after me".

He was known in his village as a local hero who would tell stories about the wars against Japan and the Dutch.