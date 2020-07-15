TODAY |

Indonesian floods kill at least 16, 23 still missing

Source:  Associated Press

Rescuers today are searching for 23 people still missing after heavy rains in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province swelled rivers and send floodwaters, mud and debris across roads and into thousands of homes.

Villagers wade through mud at an area affected by flash flood in Baebunta, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

At least 16 people died, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

The flooding began Monday evening (local time) and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow, North Luwu district official Indah Putri Indriani said.

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at an area affected by flash flood in Baebunta, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

The flood affected more than 4000 residents of six subdistricts in North Luwu.

“The provincial road is covered in mud and that blocks access to the main command post and the affected areas,” Mr Jati said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

World
Natural Disasters
