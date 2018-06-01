Indonesia volcano ejects six kilometre plume of ash

Indonesia's Mount Merapi shot a towering plume of ash about six kilometres high today in an eruption authorities said lasted two minutes.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the volcano's alert status, raised last month from the lowest level, is unchanged and a 3-kilometre no-go zone around the crater remains in force.

It said the eruption at 8.20am caused no panic and nearby Adi Sucipto Yogyakarta International Airport is still open to flights.

The mountain is about 30 kilometres from centre of Yogyakarta city on the densely populated island of Java.

About a quarter million people live within a 10-kilometre radius of the volcano.

Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.