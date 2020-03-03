Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, sending massive column of smoke, ash as high as 6,000 metres

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted today, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending a massive column of smoke and ash as high as 6,000 metres into the sky.

Mount Merapi spews volcanic material into the air. Source: Associated Press

The eruption of Mount Merapi on the main island of Java unleashed searing gas clouds 2 kilometres down its slopes, Indonesia's Geology and Volcanology Research Agency said on its website.

It said villagers living on Merapi's fertile slopes are advised to stay 3 kilometres from the crater's mouth.

Ash from the eruption made rain thick and muddy in several villages. Witnesses said the sound was heard 30 kilometres away.

The agency did not raise the alert status of Merapi, which already was at the third-highest level due to its ongoing activity.

The 2,968-metre mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people.