Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Associated Press
Aid began reaching isolated areas of the Indonesian island struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 131 people as rescuers Wednesday doubled down on efforts to find those buried in the rubble.

Volunteers and rescue personnel were erecting more temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless on Lombok by the magnitude 7.0 quake on Sunday evening.

Water, which has been in short supply due to a prolonged dry spell on the island, as well as food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks.

The military said five planes carrying food, medicine, blankets, field tents and water tankers left Jakarta for the island early today.

The national disaster agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a news conference 131 people were confirmed dead, up from 105 announced yesterday.

He said reports of other deaths still need to be verified, and the toll is expected to increase.

Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalised with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people are displaced due to the extensive damage to thousands of homes. Thousands of people have been sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open.

At a collapsed mosque in Bangsal district, emergency workers in orange uniforms removed a woman's body from the ruins on Wednesday morning. A green and yellow dome rested on the pile of rubble, the only part of the structure still intact.

Authorities said all the tourists who wanted to be evacuated from three outlying vacation islands due to power blackouts and damage to hotels had left by boat, some 5,000 people in all.

The quake was the second in a week to hit Lombok. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 29 killed 16 people and cracked and weakened many structures, amplifying the damage that occurred in Sunday's quake.

Like its famous neighbor Bali, Lombok is known for beaches, mountains and a lush interior. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In

December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Residents survey the destruction to their village caused by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Nurse in Samoa charged after two babies die shortly after receiving MMR vaccine

rnz.co.nz
Police in Samoa have charged a nurse after two babies died last month, minutes after they received an MMR vaccine.

Samoa's Attorney-General said in a statement the nurse is to appear in court on 14 August.

The one-year-olds died last month at Safotu District Hospital on the island of Savaii.

They had just received a vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella.

Attorney-General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff has not yet revealed the charges but RNZ Pacific understands the nurse was arrested and charged on Saturday.

The nurse is understood to have been charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Lemalu commended "swift and hardworking" investigations by police, which are continuing.

Meanwhile, the inquest into the deaths, scheduled to be heard today, has been adjourned for two weeks until overseas analysis of post mortems have been completed.

Ohio election testing Trump's clout is too close to call but President claims victory

Associated Press
A special congressional election that tested US President Donald Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars in battleground Ohio was too close to call early Wednesday (Weds afternoon NZT). Trump claimed victory nevertheless.

The president took credit for Republican Troy Balderson's performance, calling it "a great victory," even though the contest could be headed to a mandatory recount. Democrat Danny O'Connor, trailing in the latest count, vowed: "We're not stopping now."

The candidates were locked in a razor-thin race, which they will reprise in the general election in just three months. There were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That's enough for O'Connor to potentially pick up enough to force a recount.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races subject to an automatic recount.

The Republican president's shadow also loomed over primary contests in four other states, none bigger than Kansas, where Trump roiled the governor's race by opposing the GOP incumbent on the eve of the election.

The day's races, like dozens before them, pitted Trump's fiery supporters against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results are helping determine the political landscape - and Trump's standing within his own party - just before the GOP defends its House and Senate majorities in November.

Voters in Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington state joined those in Ohio in Tuesday's voting.

Kansas Republicans were fighting among themselves in a battle for governor, where Secretary of State Kris Kobach was trying to unseat Governor Jeff Colyer.

