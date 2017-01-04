Indonesia halts military co-operation with Australia

Indonesia has suspended military co-operation with Australia but insists activities will resume as soon as "technicalities" are resolved.

Australian soldiers. Source: istock.com

Indonesian military spokesman Major General Wuryanto says all forms of military co-operation and training between the two nations have been suspended, including army, navy and air force.

He wouldn't say what "technicalities" sparked the suspension but local media reports it stemmed from offensive material seen at an Australian military base.

"Maybe that's one (of the reasons) but the main point is, there are technicalities that must be solved in improving this co-operation relationship," Major General Wuryanto told AAP on Wednesday.

He said Indonesia expected "maximum benefit for both sides" as part of the relationship and insisted communications with Australia were continuing.

Military co-operation would resume as soon as the issues were resolved, he said, adding "the sooner the better".

According to Kompas newspaper, the suspension began in early December after a trainer from the Indonesian Army special forces known as Kopassus, who was teaching at an Australian special forces school in Perth, found the content of lessons insulting to the Indonesian army.

The trainer went to complain to the head of the Australian school and discovered writing that insulted Pancasila, the Indonesian national philosophy.