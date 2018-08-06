 

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 91 and could go higher

1 NEWS and Associated Press
A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 91 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, as authorities said today rescuers still hadn't reached some hard-hit areas and the death toll could climb.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in Sunday evening's (just before midnight NZT) tremor, killing those inside.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference damage was "massive" in the north of Lombok.

Some areas still hadn't been reached, with rescuers hampered by collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.

He said the death toll had risen to 91 and more than 200 people were seriously injured. Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged.

The quake, measured at 7.0 magnitude by Indonesian authorities and a still-powerful 6.9 by the US Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometers in the northern part of Lombok.

People panicked and scattered on the streets - National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho

Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighbourhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to evacuation centers. Many victims were treated outdoors because hospitals were damaged.

"People panicked and scattered on the streets and buildings and houses that had been damaged by the previous earthquake had become more damaged and collapsed," Sutopo said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning and frightened people poured out of their homes to move to higher ground, particularly in North Lombok and Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province.

The warning was lifted after waves just 15 centimeters high were recorded in three villages, said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

"I was watching TV when I felt a big shake," said Harian, a Lombok woman who gave one name. "The lamp was shaking, and people were shouting 'Get out.' I ran out into the dark because the power cut off."

A joint search and rescue team was evacuating hundreds of tourists from three popular vacation islands off the northwest of Lombok. Sutopo said there were no fatalities among the local and foreign holidaymakers.

It's believed all of the around 450 New Zealanders in Indonesia are safe. 

Australia's home affairs minister tweeted that he and his delegation were safely evacuated in darkness from a Lombok hotel where they have been staying during a regional security conference.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Fairfax Media that he was on the hotel's 12th floor when the quake struck. He said the quake "was powerful enough to put us on the floor" and cut power.

The Bali and Lombok airports continued operating Sunday night, according to the director general of civil aviation. There had been a half-hour evacuation at the Lombok airport following the quake because the electricity went off. TV showed crying women consoling each other outside Lombok's airport.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. 

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

The quake hit the island of Lombok just before midnight on August 5. Source: 1 NEWS
Dead baby found floating in water near New York's Brooklyn Bridge

Associated Press
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge today.

A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy wearing only diapers in the shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline at about 4pm.

Chiropractor Monte Campbell said his wife, Diana Campbell, first noticed the baby.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll," Campbell said.

Campbell said he "walked out mid-thigh level" and retrieved the baby and started CPR. He said the baby had no respiration and showed no pulse.

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police crime scene tape.
Woolworths admits hotel staff kept profiles on gamblers to keep them playing pokies

AAP
Woolworths has confirmed staff at some of its its hotels were profiling poker machine players and targeting gamblers with free drinks to encourage more betting.

The supermarket giant has announced findings of an investigation into allegations, raised in February by federal MP Andrew Wilkie, that some gamblers at Woolworths-owned pubs had detailed profiles compiled about their personal lives and betting behaviour in order to keep them on poker machines longer.

Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns said on Monday practices identified at some hotels in Queensland, South Australia and NSW "are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate".

A statement on the investigation from ALH Group - Woolworths' 75 per cent-owned joint-venture that houses its hotels business - said investigators found that over about six months from June, 2017, employees in some Queensland pubs were "recording descriptive information about gaming customers".

ALH said the practice was below the company's expectations and contrary to its policies.

Similar practices were found in some South Australian and New South Wales pubs.

Investigators also found some Queensland pub staff gave additional free drinks and extra attention to "high-value customers to encourage further gaming activity".

The company said the practices have now been stopped.

Former Woolworths CEO and current ALH chairman Roger Corbett oversaw the investigation, which was launched after Mr Wilkie told federal parliament in February about the alleged practices.

"This isn't just basic information," Mr Wilkie told parliament at the time.

"We're talking things like jobs, times people come in, favourite drinks, favourite football teams, whether they have a partner and what their preferred bet level is."

Among its responses to the investigation, ALH says it will ban service of free alcoholic drinks in gaming rooms.


