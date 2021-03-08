Indonesia considering travel corridor to boost struggling Bali tourism industry

Indonesia’s planning to let some countries back into tourism hot spot Bali, providing they’ve been vaccinated for Covid-19.

While New Zealand’s not on the current list, the news has got some Australian’s excited.

Across Bali, countless hotels and villas are for sale and for many it’s because the pandemic has decimated its business.

Indonesia is now looking at ways to allow for tourists to come back to Bali, if they test negative on arrival or they’ve been vaccinated.

The plan is for a Covid-19 free corridor with individual cities, ideally some of them in Australia according to Indonesia’s Tourism Minister.

“Either Mebourne or Perth. Based on big data it should be Perth because Perth are the ones that are the most incoming tourists,” says Sandiaga Uno.

Uno’s yet to discuss the plan with Australia’s government but he’s hopeful a travel corridor could breathe life into Bali’s economy.

“I’m hopeful for a corridor by end of March, or early April. I don’t want to give any false hope.”