TODAY |

Indonesia considering travel corridor to boost struggling Bali tourism industry

Source:  1 NEWS

Indonesia’s planning to let some countries back into tourism hot spot Bali, providing they’ve been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While New Zealand isn’t on the current list, it plan has some Australian’s excited. Source: 1 NEWS

While New Zealand’s not on the current list, the news has got some Australian’s excited.

Across Bali, countless hotels and villas are for sale and for many it’s because the pandemic has decimated its business.

Indonesia is now looking at ways to allow for tourists to come back to Bali, if they test negative on arrival or they’ve been vaccinated.

The plan is for a Covid-19 free corridor with individual cities, ideally some of them in Australia according to Indonesia’s Tourism Minister.

“Either Mebourne or Perth. Based on big data it should be Perth because Perth are the ones that are the most incoming tourists,” says Sandiaga Uno.

Uno’s yet to discuss the plan with Australia’s government but he’s hopeful a travel corridor could breathe life into Bali’s economy.

“I’m hopeful for a corridor by end of March, or early April. I don’t want to give any false hope.”

The plan would also include funding for infrastructure projects in local villages, helping to provide work until the tourists arrive.

World
Asia
Tourism
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case
2
'We never expected to be bombarded' – Backyard bees pooing on people's homes
3
Ardern says NZ unlikely to become a republic anytime soon after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
4
MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after divorce from Jeff Bezos
5
Online senior membership scheme promising tailored discounts found to be scam
MORE FROM
World
MORE

MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after divorce from Jeff Bezos

NSW celebrates 50 consecutive days without a single Covid-19 community case

Meghan Markle tells Oprah palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts
00:18

Watch: Oprah's jaw drops when Meghan Markle reveals royal circles had concerns over how dark skinned Archie would be