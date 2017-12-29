India's parliament approves bill making instant divorce illegal

India's lower house of parliament has approved a bill making the practice of instant divorce, 'triple talaq', illegal among Muslims, punishable with up to three years imprisonment for offending husbands.

The bill came months after India's top court, the Supreme Court, struck down the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives as unconstitutional.

Most of the 170 million Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by Muslim Personal Law for family matters and disputes.

Those laws include allowing men to divorce their wives by simply uttering the Arabic word "talaq," or divorce, three times - and not necessarily consecutively, but at any time, and by any medium, including telephone, text message or social media post.

Several opposition parties criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for not discussing the legislation with them before introducing it in Parliament on Thursday.

The approved bill will now go to the Upper House of Parliament for approval before it becomes law.

More than 20 Muslim countries, including neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice.

But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.



