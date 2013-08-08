 

India's government tells pregnant women to avoid meat, eggs and lusty thoughts

India's government is advising pregnant women to avoid all meat, eggs and lusty thoughts.

Doctors say the advice is preposterous, and even dangerous, considering India's already-poor record with maternal health.

Women are often the last to eat or receive health care in traditionally patriarchal Indian households.

Malnutrition and anemia, or iron deficiency, are key factors behind India having one of the world's highest rates of maternal mortality.

And malnourished women are more likely to give birth to underweight babies, who then are in danger of being "stunted," or not growing to their full height and weight.

India's traditional medicine minister defended the booklet as containing accumulated wisdom.

It is the latest push for vegetarianism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government.

