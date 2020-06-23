TODAY |

India's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 13,000 as infections continue to soar in rural areas

Source:  Associated Press

India’s coronavirus caseload has risen to 425,282 as infections soar in rural areas to which migrant workers fleeing major cities have returned in recent weeks.

The nation now haw the fourth-largest number of cases in the world.

India’s health ministry yesterday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bring the toll of fatalities up to more than 13,000.

The coastal state of Goa reported its first Covid-19 death.

India is the fourth most-affected country globally after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Global health officials record most Covid-19 cases reported in a single day

India’s government planning body Niti Aayog says infections have now emerged in 98 out of 112 of the country’s poorest districts.

The Indian government ran special trains to bring thousands of migrant workers back to their ancestral villages in recent weeks.

Still, about 60 per cent of India’s cases have been reported in the states of Delhi, which includes the national capital of New Delhi; Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai; and Tamil Nadu, where manufacturing hub Chennai is located.

