Indiana boy in critically injured after gun in father's pocket discharges during play fight

Source:  Associated Press

A four-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition today after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

Gun on floor Source: istock.com

The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling yesterday on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot.

The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.

The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified the boy or his father, but Sheriff Brad Swain said they may do so later today.

