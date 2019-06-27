Indian smugglers caught with more than 5000 turtles and 14 kgs of drugs in Malaysia

Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf, said agents found a total 5255 turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals, who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.

Though Zulkurnain described the seized creatures as tortoises during a press conference today, the smuggled species is the red-ear slider turtle.

He said the men told investigators the turtles, estimated to be worth US$12,700 (NZ$19,013), were meant to be sold as pets in India.