TODAY |

Indian smugglers caught with more than 5000 turtles and 14 kgs of drugs in Malaysia

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Asia
Animals

Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf, said agents found a total 5255 turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals, who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.

Though Zulkurnain described the seized creatures as tortoises during a press conference today, the smuggled species is the red-ear slider turtle.

He said the men told investigators the turtles, estimated to be worth US$12,700 (NZ$19,013), were meant to be sold as pets in India.

Zulkurnain said officials also found a total of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine worth US$174,000 (NZ$260,504), hidden in special compartments in boxes that were hand-carried by two men who flew in from India on June 19 and June 20, respectively.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two Indian men have been arrested after the red-eared sliders were found in their suitcases. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Asia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:05
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
2
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
3
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.
'I cried for you' - Aussie community in mourning after three kids die in house fire, mother remains in hospital
4
The high-ranking National MP announced her upcoming departure yesterday.
'Why the hell are you leaving?' - Breakfast host John Campbell questions Amy Adams' retirement
5
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21
State Highway 1 at Peka Peka is closed southbound, causing misery for drivers heading for the capital.

Car smashes into truck after fleeing police, forcing closure of SH1 north of Wellington
02:23
The report found the sector’s making changes but it’s a long way from being fixed.

Construction report finds sector has a long way to go in wake of insolvencies
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, reacts to receiving a gift bag from trust chief executive officer Tim Sigsworth, during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust to learn about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness and the unique approach that the organisation is taking to tackling the problem, in London, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William would be 'absolutely fine" if one of his kids were gay, but would worry about public reaction
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone

Facebook to help French police identify hate speech suspects