Indian pilots spot five bodies in search for missing climbers in the Himalayas

Associated Press
Indian air force pilots spotted five bodies in the Himalayas near the border with China and Nepal while searching for eight climbers who went missing in an avalanche while attempting to chart a new route on India's second-highest mountain.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande, a civil administrator in the northern state of Uttarakhand, said the bodies, which he believes are those of some of the missing climbers, were identified using high-resolution photographs taken from a military helicopter before a rescue operation was suspended for the day because of heavy snowfall and high winds.

An operation to find the other three mountaineers will resume today, Jogdande said, cautioning that they may have been buried in an avalanche that struck the section of the mountain where they were climbing earlier this week.

Government officials are consulting the Indian army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police on how to retrieve the bodies from a summit on Nanda Devi East, a twin peak of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest mountain.

Jogdande said a team was assessing the feasibility of sending a mountaineering team to the site where the bodies were spotted, which is at an altitude of 5000 metres.

"Both the terrain and the weather make safety a real issue," he said. "There is always a fear that people going for the rescue may get stuck there."

The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began its ascent May 13 of the previously unclimbed 6,477-metre peak on Nanda Devi East, according to Moran Mountain, Moran's Scotland-based company. The team includes four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer.

The team had last been in touch with base camp on May 26, according to four members of their expedition who had remained there, hemmed in by the heavy snowfall and rescued Sunday.

The four-member team at base camp, all British nationals, was led by 44-year-old Mark Thomas. The other three members were Zachary Quain, 32, Kate Armstrong, 39, and Ian Wade, 45.

Amit Chowdhary, spokesman for the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, said the missing climbers' location was known up to May 26. He said they had been in radio contact with the other four expedition team members.

Chowdhary said when the Thomas-led team was no longer receiving radio updates from the other expedition team, Thomas went to look for the missing climbers the next day.

Jogdande said Thomas and the three others received first aid at a hospital in the town of Pithoragarh and were later released.

It was not immediately clear why Moran chose to summit the unclimbed peak.

Maninder Kohli, a mountaineer and foundation member, said Moran was known for his passion for trying new peaks.

"It's also possible that if the other members of the group were less experienced, and knowing how challenging Nanda Devi East is, that Martin thought this peak would be a kind of rehearsal that would acclimatise them for the harder task," Kohli said.

