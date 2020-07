A man in India is taking on the Covid-19 pandemic in style by wearing a face mask made of pure gold.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man told local media that his mask weighed 50 grams and cost more than $3000 to be custom made for him by a jeweller.

The face mask has small punctures in it to allow him to breath properly.

More than 697,000 people have or have had Covid-19 in India - the third most behind the United States and Brazil.