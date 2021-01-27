Indian farmers protesting new laws begin day-long hunger strike

Indian farmers taking part in more than two months of protest against new agriculture laws began a day-long hunger strike today, as they sought to reaffirm the peaceful nature of their movement following recent violent clashes with police.

Farmers raise their hands as they shout slogans to protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Source: Associated Press

Farmer leaders said the hunger strike was timed to coincide with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, who was famed for his nonviolent resistance to colonial rule.

Nevertheless, the protesters said they remained furious at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

"The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence is condemnable," said a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers' Front, a coalition of farmers' unions.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the edge of New Delhi since November, seeking the repeal of laws passed in September that they say will favor large agribusiness and corporations, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those with small plots behind.

Modi and his allies say the laws are necessary to modernise Indian agriculture. Multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have been unsuccessful.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The protests had largely been peaceful but violence erupted on Tuesday, India's Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and marching on foot knocked out police barricades and stormed New Delhi's 17th century Red Fort in a brief but shocking takeover.

The clashes left one protestor dead and nearly 400 police officers injured. Officials did not say how many farmers were injured, but many were seen bloodied after police in riot gear hit them with batons and fired tear gas.

Tensions have remained high since, with sporadic clashes between protesters, police and unidentified groups shouting anti-farmer slogans. Yesterday, a group of around 200 people barged into one protest site despite heavy security, threw stones at farmers and damaged their tents.

related Analysis: Why are India's farmers taking to the streets in protest?

The group demanded that farmers vacate the area and said they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. The farmers alleged that the vandals were largely made up of members of a Hindu nationalist group that has close ties with Modi's party.

Today, authorities blocked mobile internet services at three protest sites, a favored tactic of the Modi government to thwart protests. India's Home Ministry said internet services would remain suspended until tomorrow to "maintain public safety".

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the government was "in delusion if it feels our movement will be weakened" by suspending the internet.

"The more they try to crush the voice of the farmers, the greater this movement will become," Tikait tweeted.

The protests pose the biggest challenge to Modi since he took office in 2014 in part because farmers are the most influential voting bloc in the country and a key part of the economy.

In a rare show of unity, 16 opposition parties boycotted a parliamentary address by the ceremonial president Ram Nath Kovind, who is from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Both sides appeared to be growing more entrenched.

Farmers participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India. Source: Associated Press

Rather than try to lower the temperature after Wednesday's clashes, the government has filed cases against journalists, activists and opposition politicians, accusing them of sedition and inciting violence.

The farmers, meanwhile, have seen their ranks swell by thousands more new protesters since a video of Tikait breaking down in tears while talking to reporters was shared widely on social media.

"Our movement has gained strength after the Republic Day rally. We have decided that we won't go back," said Sukhdev Singh, another farmer leader who was taking part in today's hunger strike.