TODAY |

Indian court convicts six for raping, killing eight-year-old girl in Kashmir

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice

An Indian court has convicted six people of raping, killing and destroying evidence involving an eight-year-old girl belonging to a Muslim community of nomadic herders that triggered strong protests in the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Judge Tejwinder Singh acquitted one accused for lack of evidence and is expected to sentence the six later today.

They face the death penalty.

The girl was grazing her family's ponies in the forests of the Himalayan foothills when she was kidnapped in January last year.

Her raped and mutilated body was found in the woods a week later.

Police say the attack had been planned to terrify the Bakarwals, a Muslim community of nomadic herders, into leaving the area.

Conflict had been brewing in recent years between Muslim nomads and local Hindus over land disputes.

A file image of a courtroom.
A file image of a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:51
New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Nicole and Dale Cooley were left in the lurch, and out of pocket, by Richard Hadlow of Popup Homes.
Fair Go: Pop-up home dreams go sour for Nelson couple after supplier fails to deliver, and won't hand their money back
3
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
4
Quade Cooper
'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
5
Three women share their stories of sexual violence on campus with Sunday’s Tania Page.
How big is the problem of sexual violence in New Zealand’s universities?
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Britain's arrives at Downing Street. London. British Environment Secretary Michael Gove has on Friday, June 7 admitted using cocaine on âseveral occasionsâ two decades ago, as Conservative Party leadership hopefuls rush to admit past sins and avoid any surprises during what is expected to be a heated contest. Gove is the latest candidate in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May to acknowledge using banned substances. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

UK prime ministerial hopeful Michael Gove admits past use of cocaine
00:30
Kim Dotcom and three others face major copyright charges in the US over the Megaupload site.

Kim Dotcom makes final appeal against extradition to US
Two-year-old Ruben wandered away from his home on tuesday afternoon.

Mother of lost toddler whose body was found in a Queensland dam pays tribute

Tauranga couple appeal for information after at least 1000 avocados stolen from their orchard