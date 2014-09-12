 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Indian airline fires two pilots after reported fight in cockpit

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Indian airline has fired two pilots reportedly involved in a midair cockpit fight on New Year's Day, when the pilot allegedly slapped his co-pilot during a London to Mumbai flight.

After an investigation, Jet Airways "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement.

The company has released no further details. 

Indian media reports have said that the male pilot and the female co-pilot argued in the cockpit. 

After being slapped, the co-pilot reportedly emerged crying from the cockpit and for a time refused to return.

Airline officials did not immediately reply to requests for comments.

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

2
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

01:21
3
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Watch: Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori


01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

00:19
5
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 