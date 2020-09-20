India on track to surpass US as worst-hit from Covid-19

India has registered 92,605 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and is expected to surpass the United States as the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks.

A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

The Health Ministry today also reported 1,133 additional deaths for a total of 86,752.

The surge raised the country’s virus tally to over 5.4 million. India, however, also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Its recovery rate stands at about 80 per cent.

Over 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five of India’s 28 states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.