India reports record surge of 28,637 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Source:  Associated Press

Tests for Covid-19 were being carried out today as India's caseload neared 850,000 with a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

A woman covers her face as she walks past health workers arriving to administer a free medical checkup in a slum in Mumbai, India. Source: Associated Press

The Health Ministry also reported another 551 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 22,674.

India has overtaken Russia in the number of positive cases but is currently behind the United States and Brazil.

India has been reporting more than 20,000 cases every day for nearly two weeks now.

The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 62%.

It has small punctures in it to allow him to breathe properly. Source: 1 NEWS

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the key Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections.

Authorities announced a week-long lockdown in key southern technology hub, Bangalore.

Several states have announced stringent lockdowns in high-risk areas to slow down infections.

Coronavirus Pandemic
