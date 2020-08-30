TODAY |

India hits grim milestone, passes five million Covid-19 infections

Source:  Associated Press

India’ coronavirus confirmed cases crossed five million today, still soaring and testing the country’s feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 during a door-to-door test drive in Gauhati, India. Source: Associated Press

The Health Ministry reported 90,123 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the nation’s confirmed total to 5,020,359, about 0.35 per cent of its nearly 1.4 billion population. It said 1,290 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 82,066.

India’s total coronavirus caseload is closing in on the United States’ highest tally of more than 6.6 million cases and expected to surpass it within weeks.

World
Health
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
