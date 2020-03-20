TODAY |

India hangs four men who gang raped student and beat her to death

Source:  Associated Press

Four convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.

The 2012 killing saw widespread protests and prompted law changes. Source: Associated Press

The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail authorities.

The woman was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked them onto a bus. They beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to inflict massive internal injuries to her.

She died two weeks later.

The shocking violence galvanized protests across India and prompted lawmakers to stiffen penalties in sexual assault cases.

Activists say new sentencing requirements haven’t deterred rape.

The last hanging in India was in 2013.

