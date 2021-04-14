TODAY |

India experiencing its worst Covid-19 surge, as NZ's travel ban continues

Source:  Associated Press

India is experiencing its worst pandemic surge, with average daily infections exceeding 143,000 in the past week.

Maharashtra will be under tight restrictions for 15 days. Source: Breakfast

The spike is particularly alarming because India is a major vaccine producer and a critical supplier to the UN-backed initiative that aims to help distribute shots fairly.

Already, the rise in cases has forced India to focus on satisfying its domestic demand and delay deliveries elsewhere.

Jacinda Ardern says she would make the same decision on a temporary travel ban if a different country had been involved. Source: Q+A

When infections began plummeting in India in September, many concluded the worst had passed.

Masks and social distancing were abandoned, while the government gave mixed signals about the level of risk.

Then cases began rising again in February.

There are New Zealanders in India who had booked to come home from India in the coming weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

Flights from India were banned from coming to New Zealand from Monday. It will be in force until at least April 28.

