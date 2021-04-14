India experiencing its worst Covid-19 surge, as NZ's travel ban continues

India is experiencing its worst pandemic surge, with average daily infections exceeding 143,000 in the past week.

The spike is particularly alarming because India is a major vaccine producer and a critical supplier to the UN-backed initiative that aims to help distribute shots fairly.

Already, the rise in cases has forced India to focus on satisfying its domestic demand and delay deliveries elsewhere.

When infections began plummeting in India in September, many concluded the worst had passed.

Masks and social distancing were abandoned, while the government gave mixed signals about the level of risk.

Then cases began rising again in February.

