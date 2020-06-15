TODAY |

India converts railway carriages into makeshift Covid-19 hospitals as outbreak worsens

Source:  Associated Press

India is converting railway carriages into makeshift Covid-19 hospitals as the outbreak there worsens. 

It hopes to create 8000 more beds by doing so. 

This weekend, the nation reported another record daily spike in coronavirus infections as the country passed the grim milestone of 300,000 cases.

The Health Ministry reported 11,458 new cases on yesterday and 386 deaths, driving the toll of fatalities up to 8884.

India’s total caseload reached 308,993, the four-highest in the world, including more than 150,000 recoveries.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide in late March. India’s caseload jumped by about 100,000 cases in a week, which coincided with the reopening of shopping malls, houses of worship and restaurants.

In the capital of New Delhi, most public hospitals are full, and crematoriums and graveyards are struggling to manage a rash of bodies. Delhi’s government has projected that cases in the capital area alone could expand to more than half a million by late July, and is considering taking over luxury hotels and stadiums to convert into field hospitals.

